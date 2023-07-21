Previous
Out and About 21 by annied
Photo 1488

Out and About 21

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.
The Gosford Regional Gallery was officially opened in April 2000 and maintains a diverse and stimulating exhibition program consisting of a range of local, national and international exhibitions of various media.
This is Minka Gillian's exhibition “Mind Garden” at “Super Bloom.” Super Bloom is an exhibition she started working on at the start of Covid19. It’s an exhibition about resilience and the surprise of finding joy in a dark time.
https://www.minkagillian.com/about
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise