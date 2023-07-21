Out and About 21

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.The Gosford Regional Gallery was officially opened in April 2000 and maintains a diverse and stimulating exhibition program consisting of a range of local, national and international exhibitions of various media.This is Minka Gillian's exhibition “Mind Garden” at “Super Bloom.” Super Bloom is an exhibition she started working on at the start of Covid19. It’s an exhibition about resilience and the surprise of finding joy in a dark time.