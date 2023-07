Out and About 20

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

A visit to The Edogawa Commemorative Garden, a beautiful peaceful space located in the Gosford Regional Gallery precinct. Gosford formed a Sister City Agreement with Edogawa, Japan in 1988. A gift from Edogawa, the Garden was officially opened in September 1994 and has been designed in accordance with the original principles of the Japanese Heian (700AD) period.