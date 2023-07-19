Out and About 19

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

Another lovely bush walk close by that we have just discovered.

Bidjigal Reserve is an extensive nature reserve which falls within the original Baulkham Hills Common that was set aside for grazing cattle in 1804.

Left - The Crimson Rosella is a parrot native to eastern and south eastern Australia

Middle - Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo eggs are laid in a suitable tree hollow, which is prepared by both sexes. Both birds also incubate and care for the chicks. These are monogamous birds that form long-lasting pair bonds. I took quite a few photos of this pair as they fussed around their tree hollow nest.

Right - The Australian magpie is a black and white passerine bird native to Australia and southern New Guinea. Magpies sing to reinforce their claim on their territory, mostly at dawn and dusk. I love Maggies!

