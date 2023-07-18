Out and About 18

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

The final stop on this trip was the Brickpit Ring Walk at Sydney Olympic Park.

The Ring Walk is an elevated circular walkway that allows visitors to access and view the Brickpit from above while preserving the habitat of the endangered Green and Golden Bell frog.

The Ring Walk is 550 metres in circumference and is raised 18.5 metres above the sandstone floor of the Brickpit. It allows many people to experience the Brickpit while fully recognising it as a fragile habitat.