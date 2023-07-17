Out and About 17

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

After the aqueduct we stopped in at Prospect Reservoir.

The Prospect Reservoir is a heritage-listed 50,200-megalitre potable water supply and storage reservoir created by the Prospect Dam. It is Sydney's largest reservoir and stores water conveyed from Warragamba Dam, the Upper Nepean Dams (Cataract, Cordeaux, Avon and Nepean) and if necessary, from the Shoalhaven Scheme, for supplying the larger component of the water distribution system of the Sydney metropolis.

On the left is the Prospect Reservoir Valve House, a heritage-listed waterworks that houses the electrical valve gear and continues to be a central element of the Sydney water supply system.

There are a lot of lovely picnic areas and views of the reservoir.

