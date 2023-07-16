Out and About 16

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

Yet another day where we were out and about all over the place.....

First stop was the Boothtown Aqueduct which is only a few suburbs away and I had no idea existed.

The aqueduct was completed in 1888 as part of the Lower Prospect Canal and was built to cross a small valley to convey water from Prospect Reservoir to Sydney residents.

Constructed of brick, the aqueduct measures 225 metres in length. It boasts 22 arches, each with a 9.1 metre span. Despite its grandeur, the aqueduct only had a short useful life and was by-passed in 1907 with the construction of the 'Boothtown' syphon.

It was threatened with demolition in the 1990's but thanks to objections by the local community, the aqueduct and surrounding reserve area were saved and ultimately included as part of the Western Sydney Cycle Network.