Beautiful Banksia by annied
Beautiful Banksia

This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.
If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....
30 Days Wild challenge

June Words

Banksias play a crucial role in Australia’s ecosystems, providing food and shelter for a myriad of native wildlife. With over 170 species, Banksias come in all shapes and sizes.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
