This month will be all about engaging with nature and the outdoors for the 30 days of June.If you want to join in you can find prompts below.....Top - Telopea speciosissima (Waratah) - The seed pods are a bean-like shape. They hang down from the position of the original flowers in groups, the number depending on how many flowers have been pollinated.Middle - Pittosporum revolutum - orange fruit which split to reveal red seeds.Bottom - Isopogon anemonifolius - The fruiting body is a spherical (barrel-shaped) woody cluster (“cone”)