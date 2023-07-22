Previous
Out and About 22 by annied
Out and About 22

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.
I am behind and decided to start my Abstract August before finishing July......
The Wollemi National Park is a protected national park and wilderness area that is located in the northern Blue Mountains and Lower Hunter regions and is the second largest national park in New South Wales.
Nothing relaxes me more than spending time in our National Parks and enjoying the sights and sounds of the bush.
