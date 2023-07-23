Out and About 23

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.

I am behind and decided to start my Abstract August before finishing July......

YARRAMUNDI RESERVE suffered extensive damage during the floods of 2021 and 2022. It is located where the Nepean River changes its name to the Hawkesbury and at this point the Grose River joins the Hawkesbury.

Trees were uprooted and damaged and the riverbanks were severely impacted. The fluvial patterns of the Hawkesbury-Nepean and Grose Rivers have changed considerably over time, primarily as a result of major flood events.

