Out and About 23 by annied
Photo 1490

Out and About 23

This month my theme is out and about. My plan is to collage 3 images that capture the essence of the day.
I am behind and decided to start my Abstract August before finishing July......
YARRAMUNDI RESERVE suffered extensive damage during the floods of 2021 and 2022. It is located where the Nepean River changes its name to the Hawkesbury and at this point the Grose River joins the Hawkesbury.
Trees were uprooted and damaged and the riverbanks were severely impacted. The fluvial patterns of the Hawkesbury-Nepean and Grose Rivers have changed considerably over time, primarily as a result of major flood events.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Wylie ace
lovely collage. For a moment I thought you might have been nearby, as there is a Yarramundi Reach on Lake Burley Griffin!
August 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous captures and presentation.
August 22nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I like the way you have presented this.
August 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Terrific collage and info to accompany.
August 22nd, 2023  
