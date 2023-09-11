SOOC-11 and Get Pushed 580

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.



Jackie's challenge - I don't want to spoil your nf-50 sooc theme. How about getting a bug, sharply focus, on a flower?

Failing that, as bugs rarely do as asked, in another album do an in- full, sharp focus, sooc landscape with your nifty fifty.

Well no sharp focus haha - do you think the little bugger would choose a flower in a better spot - of course not :) I'll keep trying