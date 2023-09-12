Previous
SOOC-12 by annied
Photo 1537

SOOC-12

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.
Last week we did a sculpture walk at the Wildflower Gardens - I will post some of the sculptures in collages when I get the chance but the gardens are in bushland so the next couple of posts will favourites from that.
The grass trees (Xanthorrhoea) are in various stages of flowering depending where we are - they attract all sorts of insects including native and honey bees.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
421% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof!
September 12th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image.
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise