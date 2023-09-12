SOOC-12

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.

Last week we did a sculpture walk at the Wildflower Gardens - I will post some of the sculptures in collages when I get the chance but the gardens are in bushland so the next couple of posts will favourites from that.

The grass trees (Xanthorrhoea) are in various stages of flowering depending where we are - they attract all sorts of insects including native and honey bees.