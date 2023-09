SOOC-10

I am joining Nifty Fifty SOOC September - I will be using my 50mm lens, will probably not be taking photos with it everyday, but will post every day - when I go for bush walks I need my zoom lens to get photos of the birds.



RSL Spirit of ANZAC Grevillea was bred by Kings Park and Botanic Gardens for the RSL to commemorate the Anzac Centenary.