Photo 1574
Bird 19 - Grey Shrike-Thrush
My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
Grey Shrike-Thrush (Colluricincla harmonica), are a songbird of Australasia. They are found in forests and woodlands and have a beautifully clear and melodious, rhythmic song.
Govetts Leap July23
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Annie D
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6586
photos
186
followers
133
following
3
1
1
Fun with Themes
NIKON D7200
22nd July 2023 3:22pm
anniedbirds
Phil Howcroft
what a beauty Annie , so we'll disguised too
November 1st, 2023
