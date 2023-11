Bird 21 - Masked Lapwing

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.



It was the Masked Lapwing that alerted to me to the presence of the large lace monitor - while the monitor looks imposing and like it is interested in the bird it actually walked past and away and the Lapwings weren't fussed after the initial panic - either they didn't have a nest yet or the monitor was not going near it. If you look closely you can see the lapwings wing spur.



Crosslands Aug23