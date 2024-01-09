Wildlife Encounters 9

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.

This is Ringo - he is a bare-nosed wombat. He was born in August 2013 and rescued after he was orphaned when his mum was hit by a car.

I was lucky enough to meet Ringo when he was only a youngster - he even stayed the night - I have enjoyed watching him grow up over the years. Photos of an older Ringo tomorrow.