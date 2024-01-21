Wildlife Encounters 21

I had the intention of cleaning up my hard drives but as is often the case I get distracted and waylaid - I came across photos of some of the Aussies animals I have had the pleasure of getting to know and that led me to my theme for January.Aussie Ark, (initially named Devil Ark) was created by the Director of Australian Reptile Park, John Weigel, based on his vision and passion to save the Tasmanian devil. It was developed as a response to the need for a large insurance population of the species for future release back to Tasmania.Along with Wombats, Tassie Devils are my favourite Aussie natives.We had a weekend there a few years ago and had a tour around the facilities. The devils around the carcass live in a closed of area in the park and came running when they smelled the food and heard us coming. The noises they make while feeding are loud.