neverending story

So.....somewhere mid February I agreed to take on preschool for a couple of weeks until they found a replacement......a few weeks later I am still there and COVID19 strikes - oh the joy.....I like the kids..but all the paperwork and political crap involved with teaching (and any government job) is not what I signed up for 30 years ago......teaching is not what it used to be...less about the kids and more about the paperwork....still no replacement and 3 months later I am still there - WHY? - the kids...and the SLSO who has been invaluable - and life goes on........I am fabulous hahaha and enjoy working with the kids....but I am not preschool proficient - that is all the stupid bloody protocols that absolutely confound me.....so for now....as much as I enjoy the kids and colleagues....I have had well and truly enough of the politics and paperwork.....
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...