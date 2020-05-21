Previous
neverending story by annied
neverending story

So.....somewhere mid February I agreed to take on preschool for a couple of weeks until they found a replacement......a few weeks later I am still there and COVID19 strikes - oh the joy.....I like the kids..but all the paperwork and political crap involved with teaching (and any government job) is not what I signed up for 30 years ago......teaching is not what it used to be...less about the kids and more about the paperwork....still no replacement and 3 months later I am still there - WHY? - the kids...and the SLSO who has been invaluable - and life goes on........I am fabulous hahaha and enjoy working with the kids....but I am not preschool proficient - that is all the stupid bloody protocols that absolutely confound me.....so for now....as much as I enjoy the kids and colleagues....I have had well and truly enough of the politics and paperwork.....
Fr1da
This is such an evocative shot ! And I love your write up ! Yes teaching is a never ending story ( of demands !) Wonderful monochrome image !
May 21st, 2020  
