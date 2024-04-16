Sign up
Previous
Photo 1535
Get Pushed 611 and ICM-1
Kathy's GP challenge was "review the current challenges and select one higher than this GP challenge) to participate in." I looked at Wendy's Weekly SH*T List.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
2
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or...
6782
photos
184
followers
122
following
Tags
get-pushed-611
,
icm-1
Annie D
ace
@randystreat
thanks for the challenge Kathy :)
April 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love what you did here Annie, beautifully done and wonderful tones.
April 18th, 2024
