BreakfastLunchDinner

I have a B, L and D - not all the same day hahaha



B - I do love Bacon and Egg Rolls for breakfast - had this one in Darling Harbour before going to a Home Show - it was good value and tasted great!

L - Megalong Valley Tea Rooms always have a soup of the day served with a fresh baguette - always different as they use fresh seasonal produce from the area - we visit regularly and the soup is always delicious!

D - Home made Ham Hock and vegetable soup - I make it with chicken too - it's easy and yummy!