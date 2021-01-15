Previous
Get Pushed 442 - 3 by annied
Get Pushed 442 - 3

Kali asked " have you done much refraction? wine glass could come in handy lol"
Two were done with a glass candle holder and the last with a wine glass.
I need to spend more time and effort on this...
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Annie D

