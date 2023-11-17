Previous
Get Pushed 589 by annied
Photo 1497

Get Pushed 589

Wendy's challenge "How about trying some impressionist photos for your GP challenge this week?"
When bushwalking I often see the silhouette or quick flash of birds in the trees and it's hard to identify them. With a bit of extra faffing :)
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
@farmreporter thanks for the challenge - I may manage another before time runs out :)
November 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured Annie!
November 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice faffing
November 18th, 2023  
