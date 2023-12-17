Sign up
Previous
Photo 1505
Get Pushed 593
My challenge from April "an AnnieD eyeglasses selfie"
I love colourful and I always have a few reading glasses around - the red and purple are my favourites atm.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
6629
photos
183
followers
134
following
412% complete
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1599
1600
1601
1504
1602
1603
1604
1505
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
get-pushed-593
Annie D
ace
@aecasey
thanks for the challenge April
December 18th, 2023
