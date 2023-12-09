Previous
Get Pushed 592 by annied
Photo 1504

Get Pushed 592

Northy's challenge "how about a "bug's eye view?"
Bees can see blue, green, and Ultra Violet (UV) so I tried to process this flower as a bee might see it.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
@northy for your challenge
December 10th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
What a good idea - and an interesting bee view.
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise