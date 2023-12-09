Sign up
Photo 1504
Get Pushed 592
Northy's challenge "how about a "bug's eye view?"
Bees can see blue, green, and Ultra Violet (UV) so I tried to process this flower as a bee might see it.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Annie D
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
get-pushed-592
@northy
for your challenge
December 10th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
What a good idea - and an interesting bee view.
December 10th, 2023
