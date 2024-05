I am joining May Half and Half

I always look for half half when out and about.This week is all about the trains.The Chullora Heritage Hub isn't open to the public but as THNSW members we had the opportunity to have a sneak peek.Locomotive 5096 was one of 280 introduced from 1890. This was the largest class of locomotives used anywhere in Australia and hauled goods trains more than two million kilometres until its retirement in 1965.