Half-Half 22 by annied
Photo 1761

Half-Half 22

I am joining May Half and Half

I always look for half half when out and about.
This week is all about the trains.
The rest of the week will be photos from the Thirlmere Festival of Steam.
The blue engine at the front is actually a diesel not steam - at the other end of the carriages is Locomotive 6029 - 'The Garratt' - they had a lot of carriages for the weekend (I didn't count them) with a locomotive each end, for the trips to either Picton (which these locos were doing) or Buxton.
It was great to see all the trips were booked out - great support for Heritage Rail.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
482% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted- a great h/h ! fav
May 24th, 2024  
