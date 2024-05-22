Half-Half 22

I always look for half half when out and about.
This week is all about the trains.
The rest of the week will be photos from the Thirlmere Festival of Steam.
The blue engine at the front is actually a diesel not steam - at the other end of the carriages is Locomotive 6029 - 'The Garratt' - they had a lot of carriages for the weekend (I didn't count them) with a locomotive each end, for the trips to either Picton (which these locos were doing) or Buxton.
It was great to see all the trips were booked out - great support for Heritage Rail.