Get Pushed 591 by annied
Photo 1503

Get Pushed 591

Laura's challenge was selective colour?
I pulled out my lensbaby too have a play because I haven't in a while - thought the centre of the begonia would work nicely with SC.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Annie D

@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
