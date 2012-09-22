Previous
took the gondola by anniesue
took the gondola

to Sulphur Mountain Cosmic Ray Station

22nd September 2012 22nd Sep 12

Annie-Sue

Casablanca ace
I love gondolas. Make such a difference to how high and far you can venture in the mountains.
September 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, where is this?
September 22nd, 2024  
narayani ace
That would have been pretty spectacular
September 22nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca there was a graded path and people were walking - but this was so much better!
September 22nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 Banff National Park, Canada
September 22nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani great views!
September 22nd, 2024  
