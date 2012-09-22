Sign up
Photo 9
took the gondola
to Sulphur Mountain Cosmic Ray Station
#7
22nd September 2012
22nd Sep 12
6
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
DMC-TZ6
Taken
22nd September 2012 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
alberta
,
cable car
,
gondola
,
banff
Casablanca
ace
I love gondolas. Make such a difference to how high and far you can venture in the mountains.
September 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wow, where is this?
September 22nd, 2024
narayani
ace
That would have been pretty spectacular
September 22nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
there was a graded path and people were walking - but this was so much better!
September 22nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
Banff National Park, Canada
September 22nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
great views!
September 22nd, 2024
