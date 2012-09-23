Sign up
Photo 10
23rd September 2012 montage
riding
mule deer (don't know)
a surprised cup
Lake Minnewanka
Electra - those of you who were on ShutterCal may remember Electra - she was the first e-photo-friend I met :-) no longer in touch :-(
23rd September 2012
23rd Sep 12
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Tags
me
,
horse
,
canada
,
deer
,
lake
,
ranch
,
deep
,
riding
,
electra
,
pareidolia
,
stables
,
cochrane
,
minnewanka
