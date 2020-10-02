Previous
flower grid time! by anniesue
Photo 582

flower grid time!

still in the collecting tray because it was windy - and this gives quite an erroneous suggestion of the actual colourfulness of my garden, where the remaining blooms are spread few and far between
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
159% complete

narayani
It looks really lovely. I like the sheen of the tray too.
October 3rd, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I was really surprised at what I found - and how nicely they sat together
October 3rd, 2020  
Margo ace
They are a very pretty mixture
October 3rd, 2020  
