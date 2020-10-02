Sign up
Photo 582
flower grid time!
still in the collecting tray because it was windy - and this gives quite an erroneous suggestion of the actual colourfulness of my garden, where the remaining blooms are spread few and far between
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
3008
photos
58
followers
24
following
Tags
flower
,
grid
,
flowergrid
,
flower grid
narayani
It looks really lovely. I like the sheen of the tray too.
October 3rd, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I was really surprised at what I found - and how nicely they sat together
October 3rd, 2020
Margo
ace
They are a very pretty mixture
October 3rd, 2020
