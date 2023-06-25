Previous
Grange lies basking by anniesue
Grange lies basking

is a line from one of my better poems - I imagine it was written on a better day!
25th June 2023

Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
Is the next line
....... Like a shark

Weather looks a tad grim
June 25th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Lovely. Might do some seaside stuff when we’re up there next month.
June 25th, 2023  
