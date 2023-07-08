Previous
Amounderness Ladies Morris
Photo 936

Amounderness Ladies Morris

went to Furness Tradition today, here this side is doing a garland dance
8th July 2023

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
  8th July 2023 10:12am
Michelle
Such beautiful coloured outfits, what a lovely tradition to watch
July 8th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@bigmxx lovely detail of rosettes and tiny roses and ribbons - and bells on their green shoes - of course!
July 8th, 2023  
