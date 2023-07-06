Sign up
Photo 935
I wonder who this is for ...
field was mowed on 12 June - it looks like velvet now. My first pic had more wall in it, but is slightly wobbly, as I'm cycling - so this will have to do.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
green
,
grass
,
field
,
meadow
narayani
ace
So green!! (Shame about the wall)
July 6th, 2023
