the may is out by anniesue
the may is out

and smells lovely*

*or stinks as my colleague in the other office said. I suggested they threw last week's arrangement out :-)
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Ah lovely to see
May 7th, 2024  
Really beautiful… I never take it for granted
May 7th, 2024  
