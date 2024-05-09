Previous
sunflowers by anniesue
Photo 512

sunflowers

I had a lot of saved sunflower seeds from a friend, so I dibbed some into pots and scattered the rest on the garden to take their chances.

I saw a sunflower sprout in one pot and didn't think it could be one of these - too soon - but then there was another in another pot - - and then these!
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They seem to thrive
May 9th, 2024  
narayani ace
Think you’ll have to thin them out!
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise