Previous
Photo 1054
half obelisk || calil flah
isn't if funny (not referring to this one, which was taken specially) that a lot of photos I take are sort of half and half - when we all know that thirds / golden section is "better".
Sometimes my composition is based on trying to get the best picture on the camera screen when the first attempt meters too light or to dark because of the subject matter/light conditions.
Also ... I was afraid that with the lilac being so early (imo) there wouldn't be any left for the Glorious 25th - but with it only being a week away, I think I might be ok :-)
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
19th May 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lilac
,
lical
,
mayhalf-2024
Corinne C
ace
Pretty
May 19th, 2024
