half obelisk || calil flah by anniesue
Photo 1054

half obelisk || calil flah

isn't if funny (not referring to this one, which was taken specially) that a lot of photos I take are sort of half and half - when we all know that thirds / golden section is "better".

Sometimes my composition is based on trying to get the best picture on the camera screen when the first attempt meters too light or to dark because of the subject matter/light conditions.

Also ... I was afraid that with the lilac being so early (imo) there wouldn't be any left for the Glorious 25th - but with it only being a week away, I think I might be ok :-)
19th May 2024

Annie-Sue

Corinne C
Pretty
May 19th, 2024  
