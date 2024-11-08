Previous
Oh, it's all a rigamarole
Oh, it's all a rigamarole

So, I was loading pictures of Herdwicks onto a stick, to give to my friend here, so she can use something as a base for a line drawing for a book she's doing.
And, I was just checking what else was on the stick ... and found Deidrette.
Now, I have no recollection of scanning her - and obviously don't know the reason.
But, here she is, in almost all her glory (wings were straight edges until I softened them.)
But MUCH Bigger!!!

And, if you've read this far, I didn't even need her because of what I found when we were there!
8th November 2024

Photo Details

