Oh, it's all a rigamarole

So, I was loading pictures of Herdwicks onto a stick, to give to my friend here, so she can use something as a base for a line drawing for a book she's doing.

And, I was just checking what else was on the stick ... and found Deidrette.

Now, I have no recollection of scanning her - and obviously don't know the reason.

But, here she is, in almost all her glory (wings were straight edges until I softened them.)

But MUCH Bigger!!!



And, if you've read this far, I didn't even need her because of what I found when we were there!