little purple fungus by anniesue
Photo 578

little purple fungus

with a littler purple fungus attached

and a tiny one in the leaf mould!

Bit of a whoops going on here: I collected my leaves into hessian sacks last year for them to compost down. They have - but sadly, also have the sacks!
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

Corinne C ace
With a pretty color. Lovely pic
November 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
So pretty, it looks as though it is waving.
November 8th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Isn't that why Hessian sacks are used?? Fabulous macro details
November 8th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I supposed you tipped the leaf mold out of the sacks - but perhaps not. If so, I will have to put them on the garden rather than on gravel while they do their thing!
November 9th, 2024  
