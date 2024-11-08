Sign up
Previous
Photo 578
little purple fungus
with a littler purple fungus attached
and a tiny one in the leaf mould!
Bit of a whoops going on here: I collected my leaves into hessian sacks last year for them to compost down. They have - but sadly, also have the sacks!
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Corinne C
ace
With a pretty color. Lovely pic
November 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty, it looks as though it is waving.
November 8th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Isn't that why Hessian sacks are used?? Fabulous macro details
November 8th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I supposed you tipped the leaf mold out of the sacks - but perhaps not. If so, I will have to put them on the garden rather than on gravel while they do their thing!
November 9th, 2024
