doing archaeology by anniesue
Photo 1123

doing archaeology

Tomatoes were on the list, so these were a bonus. I shall be quartering and planting some of them to see it I can get plants - which then fruit!

I wasn't certain how many varieties there were so I "sequenced" the orange/yellow ones - and determined there was one sort, not two.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Annie-Sue

