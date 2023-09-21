Previous
Next
Din Lligwy by anniesue
Photo 990

Din Lligwy

the emphasised entrance of the "headman's" roundhouse occupied by the local people when Anglesey was under Roman control ... so the 300s AD, say. This site was probably the best thing I saw - though ...
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
So interesting. We lived on Anglesey for 4 years during our RAF days.
September 24th, 2023  
narayani ace
Amazing!
September 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise