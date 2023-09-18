Sign up
Photo 989
Ynys Gored Goch
a "gored" is a tidal fish trap that works by trapping fish behind the wall when the tide falls.
I was happy enough when I saw the little 'protected' houses in the Menai Straits - when I found out what they were, I was delighted!
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
anglesey
fish traps
Babs
ace
Brought back memories. fav.
September 24th, 2023
narayani
ace
Looks a lovely spot
September 24th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice place
September 24th, 2023
