Ynys Gored Goch by anniesue
Photo 989

Ynys Gored Goch

a "gored" is a tidal fish trap that works by trapping fish behind the wall when the tide falls.

I was happy enough when I saw the little 'protected' houses in the Menai Straits - when I found out what they were, I was delighted!
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Babs ace
Brought back memories. fav.
September 24th, 2023  
narayani ace
Looks a lovely spot
September 24th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice place
September 24th, 2023  
