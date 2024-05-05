Previous
I'd left him in my rucksack by anniesue
I'd left him in my rucksack

so he only appeared at roast dinner time
5th May 2024

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Casablanca ace
At least he escaped to be a star turn!
May 5th, 2024  
