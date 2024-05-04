Sign up
89 / 365
May the Fourth be with you
while I was looking for paper art for the above, this dragon popped up. It looks very fiddly, as it's a quarter of an A4 sheet, but I may try it.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Tags
paper
,
dragon
,
yoftd
