Previous
first Tradescantia by anniesue
Photo 518

first Tradescantia

have also got a mauve trimmed one [out of focus]

and my first Oriental poppy [wrong red, so will have to have a go with different settings]
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful flower.
May 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise