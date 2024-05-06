Previous
Bank Holiday outing by anniesue
Bank Holiday outing

everybody went to the "seaside" and had a ride on one of those famous cucumber boats*

*possibly
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Nicely created
Nicely created
May 6th, 2024  
