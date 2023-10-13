Sign up
304 / 365
apartment pool
on the morning of the coach trip
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5311
photos
51
followers
17
following
83% complete
3
1
1
Year of the Tiger 2022-2023
DSC-WX350
13th October 2023 8:03am
cat
sunrise
pool
Casablanca
ace
What a gorgeous photo. Love the shapes, colours, reflections and especially the cat! 🐾
October 18th, 2023
