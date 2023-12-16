Sign up
Photo 1042
I have made a little Peruvian lady
also, I have guests - they are very time-consuming
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5433
photos
53
followers
18
following
285% complete
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
780
600
781
1041
601
169
170
1042
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
16th December 2023 11:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
buttons
,
i saw this in a shop and toddled off home to copy it
,
the best i could
Corinne C
ace
So cute
December 17th, 2023
