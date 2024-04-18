Previous
the ewes and lambs slept in this morning by anniesue
the ewes and lambs slept in this morning

because of the chilly frost

I was warned of ice by my car

A colleague was hearing 4 degrees mentioned on the radio while his car said 2 degrees!
