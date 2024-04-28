Previous
azalea by anniesue
Photo 506

azalea

noticed colour on it a few days ago - finally approached it!

Gardening today: digging out weeds and putting in plants from the patio pots. I'm already having to water them (no rain since 15th) and I can't be doing with it!

22.47 hasn't it gone and started raining now!!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise