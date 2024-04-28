Sign up
Previous
Photo 506
azalea
noticed colour on it a few days ago - finally approached it!
Gardening today: digging out weeds and putting in plants from the patio pots. I'm already having to water them (no rain since 15th) and I can't be doing with it!
22.47 hasn't it gone and started raining now!!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
28th April 2024 11:47am
Tags
azalea
