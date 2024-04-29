Previous
found! by anniesue
found!

was just looking at the size of the nut I picked up off the road "recently" - and under the tissue and the parking voucher in the well, was Smaull!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Annie-Sue

Corinne C ace
Great composition and colors
April 29th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@corinnec about as accidental as can be!! :-)
April 29th, 2024  
narayani ace
Yay!
April 29th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani :-)
April 29th, 2024  
