Previous
85 / 365
found!
was just looking at the size of the nut I picked up off the road "recently" - and under the tissue and the parking voucher in the well, was Smaull!
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5843
photos
60
followers
24
following
23% complete
View this month »
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Latest from all albums
1123
84
838
506
507
1124
839
85
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
29th April 2024 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
dragon
,
nut
,
yoftd
,
smaull
,
nappy pin
,
other things i've picked up
,
memory rocks
,
from a place i've forgotten
Corinne C
ace
Great composition and colors
April 29th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
about as accidental as can be!! :-)
April 29th, 2024
narayani
ace
Yay!
April 29th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
:-)
April 29th, 2024
